Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government will seriously consider equipping the Maritime Self-Defense Force with nuclear-powered submarines. She made the statement in parliament in Tokyo on October 14. South China Morning Post reports that the discussion is taking place amid Tokyo’s concerns over the expansion of Chinese military operations in the western Pacific.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on October 16 that China’s military activity is increasing, while Japan’s intelligence-gathering and surveillance capabilities in the Pacific remain limited. According to him, this makes strengthening defense urgent.

Legal and technical barriers

In parliament last December, Koizumi said that Japan’s pacifist constitution does not prohibit a nuclear propulsion system on military vessels. At the same time, the country’s atomic energy law limits its use to peaceful purposes. Previous governments interpreted this provision as a ban on military nuclear propulsion, and Takaichi’s cabinet confirmed this position later that month.

China criticized the discussion. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on October 16 that Tokyo seeks to gradually weaken nuclear restrictions and warned of a threat to regional peace and stability.

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Japan has an advanced fleet of conventional submarines suitable for defending maritime chokepoints near the country’s southwestern islands. Nuclear submarines could maintain high underwater speed for longer, move more quickly between patrol areas, and operate at greater distances. At the same time, Koizumi noted that such submarines are usually considered noisier than conventional ones, although their acoustic characteristics are improving.

Cost and alternatives

According to an assessment by researcher Masashi Murano and his colleagues, at comparable costs Japan could acquire and maintain six nuclear-powered attack submarines or ten large conventional missile submarines in addition to a baseline fleet of 22 conventional submarines. The researchers believe that conventional missile submarines combined with underwater drones could provide better effectiveness in conventional warfare.

Japan would also need specialized shipyards, repair facilities, nuclear safety systems, and trained personnel to operate and maintain the reactors. Murano estimates that even if work began now, the country could commission its first nuclear-powered submarine no earlier than the late 2030s, and more likely in the 2040s.

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