In Japan, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government plans to direct additional revenue from the Bank of Japan’s sales of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) toward financing growth sectors, including those important to the country’s economic security. Channel NewsAsia reports.

ETF sales increased

On October 30, the Bank of Japan decided to increase the annual volume of ETF sales from its portfolio from 330 billion yen to 860 billion yen. At the exchange rate cited in the report, this amount is about $5.5 billion.

Part of the net profit the central bank earns annually, including from ETF operations, is transferred to the state treasury. Takaichi’s administration is seeking ways to increase non-tax revenue to fund large-scale spending plans and avoid relying excessively on additional borrowing.

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Statement on markets

Responding in parliament to a question about the global market sell-off following the US midterm elections, Takaichi said the government was closely monitoring the situation. According to her, heightened volatility is affecting economies around the world.

The prime minister also said she was aware of the sharp decline in quotations, particularly in the artificial intelligence and chip manufacturing sectors. She added that the government would focus on measures to build a strong economy, including support for industries in which Japan has competitive advantages.

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