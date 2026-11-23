Japan has created a regional working group to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves and coordinate actions in the event of shortages. The initiative was announced by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Manila, the Philippines, during a meeting of leaders of the Asia Zero Emission Community, held alongside the ASEAN summit, Euronews reports.

Joint oil storage

Tokyo also proposed using unused oil storage tanks, including those at closed refineries, for the reserves of other Asian countries. Japan believes this would make it possible to create a regional joint oil storage system.

The working group will cooperate with the International Energy Agency and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia. Its participants will assess available oil reserves and consider mechanisms for coordinating actions in the event of supply disruptions.

Oil security center

Japan and the International Energy Agency have also outlined plans to establish an oil security center in Tokyo, supported by the agency's teams in Paris and Singapore. It is intended to help countries develop storage systems, exchange information on oil markets and prepare for emergencies.

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According to the IEA, around a quarter of global seaborne oil trade passed through the Strait of Hormuz in 2025, and about 80% of these shipments were headed to Asia. On March 11, the agency's member countries agreed to make 400 million barrels from emergency reserves available to the market in response to the war in Iran. Euronews calls this the largest coordinated release of reserves in the agency's history.

According to Philippine Trade Minister Cristina Roque, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia supported the proposal for joint storage. The United Arab Emirates also expressed interest in storing oil in countries with available capacity. At the same time, there are still no agreements that would allow countries to use each other's reserves.

Japan and the Philippines also signed a three-year agreement intended to help Manila develop its own emergency oil reserves. The document provides for cooperation on storage facilities, financing and rules for managing and releasing reserves.

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