Japan plans to introduce unified rules to coordinate overseas security support measures, including official development assistance and the transfer of defense equipment. The new approach is intended to help use various tools for supporting like-minded countries more effectively to strengthen strategic cooperation, The Japan Times reports.

Coordination of assistance

In recent years, the Japanese government has expanded its range of overseas security support tools, including by launching an official security assistance program in 2023. At the same time, the lack of a common policy meant that units of different ministries and agencies, including the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry, implemented such measures separately.

The new rules are intended to consolidate security assistance policy. The Foreign Ministry is considering preparing guidelines with approaches for individual countries and regions. They are planned to be developed taking into account the content of Japan's three key security documents, which are to be revised by the end of the year.

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Focus on sea routes

The government expects to respond more precisely to the needs of like-minded countries by combining infrastructure projects with supplies of defense equipment. The publication notes that Japan is strengthening security support amid increased coercive actions by China in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

To enhance the security of sea routes, Japan has supported Southeast Asian countries, including by helping maintain nautical charts and providing patrol vessels. Strengthening maritime routes will remain one of the priorities, while the new rules are expected to ensure that relevant assistance is directed more strategically.

According to an unnamed government official, the National Security Strategy is also planned to include security-related and economic security-related official development assistance, which the Foreign Ministry proposed in its budget request for fiscal year 2027. Japan seeks to define the role of each assistance tool more clearly, strengthen coordination among them, and reinforce the deterrence capabilities of like-minded countries.

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