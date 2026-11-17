Japan and the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, maritime security, advanced technologies and the diversification of supply chains. The agreements were reached on November 17 at the Japan-ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines, The Japan Times reports.

Economic resilience

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and leaders of Southeast Asian states said they intend to strengthen their economies against external shocks. Summit participants also pledged to encourage investment in the identified areas of cooperation.

The leaders adopted a joint statement on achieving economic resilience. Takaichi said that supply chains, including those for critical minerals, would be strengthened in response to arbitrary export restrictions.

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Energy and technology

The Japanese prime minister proposed a mechanism to coordinate the emergency release of oil reserves. They also discussed a plan to create a common market for advanced technologies.

The meeting took place amid Japan's efforts to deepen ties with countries in the region during its ongoing dispute with China.

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