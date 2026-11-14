Japan and the Philippines plan to sign a memorandum at the beginning of next week on cooperation in creating oil reserves in the Philippines. Under the partnership, Japan’s public and private sectors will help the Philippines develop a national oil stockpiling system to strengthen energy security, The Japan Times reports.

Signing next week

The memorandum is to be signed by Japan’s industry minister, Ryosei Akazawa, and a representative of the Philippines. This is planned ahead of the Asia Zero Emission Community platform summit, which will take place on Tuesday in Manila.

The document will provide for a joint study of cooperation with oil-producing countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The parties will also consider developing systems needed to create a national oil reserve plan.

Reserves and financing

In March, the Philippines declared an energy emergency amid increasing instability in the Middle East. Since then, the country has been working to improve the resilience of oil supplies. The Philippines, like Japan, receives more than 90% of its crude oil imports from the Middle East.

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As of May 3, oil reserves in the Philippines amounted to 53 days of domestic consumption. By comparison, Japan’s public and private reserves could cover 207 days of consumption.

The Philippines plans to build storage capacity for national reserves, with completion expected in 2027 and later. The country also intends to increase its reserves by 15 million barrels, equivalent to 30 days of consumption.

Japanese engineering company Chiyoda Corp. is expected to soon sign a memorandum with Philippine National Oil on technological assistance for oil storage facilities. One possible source of funding for the measures could be Japan’s POWERR Asia program, which provides about $10 billion in financial assistance to Asian countries to strengthen energy supply networks.

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