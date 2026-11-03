The governments of Japan and Vietnam are considering concluding an agreement that would allow them to mutually notify each other about the arrest or detention of citizens of the other country without those people’s consent. The initiative is intended to strengthen deterrence amid a growing number of offenses involving Vietnamese citizens in Japan, The Japan Times reports, citing sources.

Plans to confirm at meeting

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, who is also the country’s president, are expected to confirm their intention to conclude the agreement during a meeting next Monday. The Vietnamese leader is due to arrive in Japan on Sunday for a four-day visit.

In May, Takaichi and To Lam agreed during talks in Hanoi to strengthen cooperation in consular affairs.

Consent issue and timeline

Under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, notifying a foreign national’s state of nationality about their arrest or detention generally requires that person’s consent. Japan and Vietnam are considering allowing such notification without consent under the terms of the future agreement.

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A Japanese official said that prompt notification of a detention could become a significant deterrent, given Vietnam’s strong public security bodies. Details, including the types of incidents to which the mechanism will apply, are still to be discussed. Due to human rights issues, the agreement may not enter into force for another two to three years.

Japanese police statistics

According to Japan’s National Police Agency, in 2025 police took action in 10,773 cases involving Vietnamese citizens who do not have permanent resident status in the country. This is approximately 11% more than a year earlier and accounts for more than 40% of all such cases involving foreigners.

Japan already has similar agreements or treaties with the United States, the United Kingdom, China and the former Soviet Union.

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