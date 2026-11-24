The Embassy of Japan in Moscow has held a second consular meeting with journalist Yuki Imai, whom the authorities of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — detained on suspicion of espionage. Japan’s Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto and other diplomats visited Imai at Moscow’s Lefortovo pretrial detention center and confirmed that he has no health problems, The Japan Times reports.

Detention on Sakhalin

Yuki Imai works as a reporter for the Japanese newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun. He was detained on Sakhalin on October 13 and subsequently transferred to Moscow. The previous consular meeting between Japanese representatives and the journalist took place on October 26.

The Japanese Embassy stated that it would persistently demand that the Russian government immediately release the Japanese citizen, treat him humanely, and ensure fair and impartial treatment.

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Japanese prime minister’s demand

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi also demanded Imai’s immediate release during an approximately 30-minute conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday.

During the same meeting, Takaichi urged Putin to revoke the presidential decree under which local subsidiaries of Japan Tobacco were placed under the management of a Russian company.

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