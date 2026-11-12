Japan will provide 294 million yen, or $1.84 million, to improve medical services in the Gaza Strip. The funds will be directed toward strengthening coordination among emergency medical teams, The Japan Times reports, citing the World Health Organization.

Agreement between Japan and the WHO

A signing ceremony for the agreement between the Japanese government and the WHO was held on Tuesday in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the West Bank. Japan’s Ambassador for Palestinian Affairs, Katsuhiko Araike, said that Palestinians’ needs extend beyond immediate humanitarian assistance.

According to him, communities also need the restoration of essential infrastructure, stronger public institutions, and the stable provision of basic services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

State of the healthcare system

The Gaza Strip continues to face problems with rebuilding and operating its healthcare system. The publication notes that heavier rainfall with the onset of winter caused flooding at medical facilities.

Despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which came into effect in October last year, Israel continued military operations in the territory. According to local health authorities, more than 1,600 people have been killed in attacks since the truce.

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