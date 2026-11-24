Japan will not participate as an observer in the first review conference of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. This was stated by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Kyodo News.

Conference in New York

The five-day conference will begin on November 30 at UN headquarters in New York under the chairmanship of South Africa. Its participants will review the implementation of the treaty and assess progress in nuclear disarmament.

The treaty was adopted in 2017 and entered into force in January 2021. The document prohibits the development, testing, production, possession, use and threat of use of nuclear weapons.

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Tokyo's position

Japan, the only country to have suffered atomic bombings during a war, has neither signed nor ratified the treaty. Tokyo considers US nuclear deterrence necessary for national security and advocates practical disarmament measures involving states with and without nuclear weapons.

The decision was made amid reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may review Japan's Three Non-Nuclear Principles, introduced in 1967. According to Kyodo, she intends to retain the bans on possessing and producing nuclear weapons but allows for a review of the principle prohibiting the introduction of such weapons into the country. China expressed serious concern over the possible changes.

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