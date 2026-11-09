On July 30, Japan carried out its largest-ever one-day currency intervention to support the yen, spending 7.98 trillion yen, or $50.36 billion. To do so, Japanese authorities sold dollars and bought yen in an effort to halt the national currency's decline.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance show that the previous one-day record was 6.28 trillion yen, set on April 30. The ministry has kept the relevant statistics since 1991.

Three days of operations

Japanese authorities entered the foreign exchange market three times — on July 30 and 31, as well as on August 3. On July 31, the intervention amounted to 5.55 trillion yen. That day, the United States also intervened in the foreign exchange market, selling euros and buying yen.

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Japan spent another 1.87 trillion yen on August 3. The Bank of Korea synchronized its own intervention to buy won with the Japanese operations to strengthen their effect, South Korean officials said at the time.

Largest monthly spending

Daily statistics provide details of previously released data on a record monthly volume of interventions: from July 30 to August 26, Japan spent 15.4 trillion yen, or $97.19 billion. At the start of the operations, the yen's exchange rate had fallen to its lowest level in 40 years — about 164 yen per dollar.

Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute, said the scale of the operations demonstrated the urgency with which the government sought to curb the yen's weakening. According to him, the unresolved situation around Iran, which he called one of the factors behind the Japanese currency's weakness, may continue to put pressure on its exchange rate.

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