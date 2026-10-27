Japan has sent officials to India to explore the possibility of using Indian missile test ranges to test long-range weapons, including the Type 25 anti-ship missile, as well as small attack drones. According to The Japan Times, this was stated by Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff General Masayoshi Arai.

A missile with a range of about 1,000 km

According to Arai, the Japanese side is assessing how to conduct training in order to fully utilize the Type 25 missile's range of approximately 1,000 kilometers. He called this a significant challenge for Japanese forces.

Japan is considering options for creating suitable conditions for training on its own territory and, if necessary, abroad. According to NHK, officials arrived in India earlier this month and inspected several sites for about a week.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Testing small attack drones

During the trip, they also discussed the prospect of testing small attack unmanned aerial vehicles at Indian test ranges. Japan seeks to create a multilayered coastal defense system that will include low-cost unmanned aerial, surface and underwater vehicles for reconnaissance and strike missions, as well as missiles to engage targets beyond the adversary's reach.

Arai noted that drone training in Japan is hindered by issues involving the use of radio frequencies, communications with unmanned vehicles, safety and coordination with local authorities. Japanese officials also indicated that the operation of such systems could affect civilian television and smartphones.

In August, Japanese and Australian defense ministers Shinjiro Koizumi and Richard Marles said they were working to expand Japan's access to Australian missile test ranges. Japan's Self-Defense Forces already launched an anti-ship missile during exercises in Australia in 2023 and conducted a more complex launch last year.

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