Japan's national baseball team defeated South Korea 5-1 in the final of the Asia Professional Baseball Championship in Tokyo. The match took place on Sunday at Tokyo Dome in front of 36,022 spectators. Japan became the tournament champion for the third time.

Decisive home run

Tomoya Masaki hit a three-run home run in the final, while pitcher Hiroto Takahashi played seven innings and allowed the opponents to score one run. The Japan Times reports on the Japanese team's victory.

The Asia Professional Baseball Championship is a tournament for U-24 national teams, also featuring Australia, South Korea and Taiwan. In the third-place game, Australia defeated Taiwan 6-4.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Third undefeated title

Japan has won all three editions of the competition, in 2017, 2023 and 2026. Following the final victory, its unbeaten streak in the tournament stands at 11 matches.

Rui Muneyama was named the tournament's most valuable player. In four games, he hit four home runs, recorded 11 RBIs and hit three doubles among 10 hits. Masaki finished the tournament with five home runs and 11 RBIs. National team manager Tadahito Iguchi handed Masaki a check for 30 million yen, which the team received for the victory, and also tasked him with accepting the championship trophy.

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