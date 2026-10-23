From November 1, tourists in Japan will pay the standard 10% consumption tax when purchasing goods and will be able to receive a refund before leaving the country. The new system is intended to prevent the resale of goods purchased tax-free within Japan, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Tax refund before departure

Currently, tourists who meet the established requirements can buy goods without paying the 10% tax at designated stores. Under the new rules, travelers will first pay the tax and then apply for a refund when leaving Japan.

Tokyo Customs demonstrated the new procedure at Haneda Airport, where more than 20 terminals have been installed for this purpose and an area has been designated for baggage inspections. Additional procedures may lengthen the time needed to complete formalities at airports, particularly because of queues at customs checkpoints and refund terminals.

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Inspection of purchases and baggage

Passengers departing from the major airports of Narita, Haneda, Kansai, Chubu, Fukuoka, New Chitose and Naha will be able to complete part of the procedure online. At the same time, customs officers may require them to present their purchases for inspection before departure.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, all required procedures, including a possible customs inspection, must be completed before going through pre-boarding procedures. Once baggage has been checked in, it will not be possible to retrieve it. Goods from tax-free stores must be items that a tourist can personally take out of Japan. Checks will be carried out for each individual transaction: if a traveler cannot show even one item from a receipt, a tax refund for the entire transaction will not be granted.

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