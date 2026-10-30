Japan has recorded increased flights by Chinese military aircraft and drones in the area of the Miyako Strait between Okinawa and Miyako Island. As the South China Morning Post reports, Tokyo scrambled fighter jets in response to this activity.

Flights through the Miyako Strait

According to the Joint Staff of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, a Chinese TB-001 reconnaissance-strike drone, a Y-9 reconnaissance aircraft and a BZK-005 drone flew through the Miyako Strait into the Pacific Ocean this week. They later returned to mainland China via the same route.

Another Y-9 aircraft was spotted in airspace from an area southwest of the Danjo Islands in Nagasaki Prefecture to waters northwest of Okinawa. The Miyako Strait, like the Bashi Channel and the Luzon Strait, is one of the sea passages through which Chinese naval forces can move beyond the first island chain into the wider Pacific Ocean.

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Japan-US exercises

The flights took place simultaneously with the joint Japan-US Keen Sword exercises, which ran from October 19 to 29. The drills were held, among other locations, on Miyako and Yonaguni islands, located about 110 kilometres east of Taiwan, and focused on a scenario of a possible conflict around the island.

At the same time, China’s Liaoning strike group, accompanied by three guided-missile destroyers, conducted exercises in the western Pacific Ocean. According to the publication, it followed a rare counterclockwise route around the Philippines and reportedly came within 15.2 nautical miles of the Philippine coast.

The United States also deployed a Marine Corps unmanned aviation unit to a Philippine airfield in Palawan near the Spratly Islands. According to USNI News, Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 1 is likely operating at the base, supporting the operation of MQ-9A Reaper multirole reconnaissance-strike drones integrated into the US surveillance system in the Indo-Pacific region.

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