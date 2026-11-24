Japan is encouraging automotive industry suppliers to join defense production, including by manufacturing components for unmanned aerial vehicles. The government in Tokyo aims to use existing industrial supply chains for the country’s largest rearmament since World War II, Defense News reports, citing Reuters.

Manufacturer Aster, which previously supplied parts to Toyota, began operating in the defense sector last year. The company’s electric motors are used in drones made by U.S. defense technology company Anduril. Defense orders already account for about 10% of Aster’s revenue. Company CEO Takenobu Hongo said that production for drones is more profitable than manufacturing automotive motors.

Support for manufacturers

Japan’s Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, which is responsible for procurement for the Ministry of Defense, assesses potential suppliers, introduces them to arms manufacturers, and offers new financing mechanisms. The agency also holds events in Tokyo where Japanese companies can establish contacts with Western customers. Forty-eight Japanese companies from various sectors took part in the September forum, twice as many as a year earlier.

Japan’s automotive industry produces more than 8 million vehicles annually, employs about one in every 10 workers in the country, and includes around 70,000 companies. At the same time, according to the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, the country’s plants produced nearly 900,000 fewer vehicles in 2025 than a decade earlier.

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Focus on drones

In October, the agency launched a program to finance the development and testing of new military technologies and is encouraging auto-parts manufacturers to create components for unmanned aerial vehicles. It is prepared to allocate millions of dollars to projects that reach the prototype development stage.

Japan exported just over 1,100 drones last year, while Taiwan sold about 123,000 such devices to foreign customers. Terra Drone CEO Toru Tokushige believes that involving automotive suppliers could substantially expand Japan’s drone production capabilities.

At the same time, major automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan are in no hurry to shift toward the defense sector. Toyota said it currently has no plans to engage in defense-related activities, Honda has no specific plans to enter the industry, and Nissan declined to comment on potential defense cooperation.

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