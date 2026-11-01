Japan’s National Emergency Management Agency will begin operating on Monday. It will coordinate the country’s preparedness for and response to major natural disasters, including a large-scale disaster in the Tokyo metropolitan area. As The Japan Times reports, the new body is intended to become a centralized operational hub for cooperation between ministries and local authorities.

Powers and tasks

The agency will be able to issue directives to ministries and other government agencies. At the same time, the law does not provide for penalties for failure to comply with such instructions. Political journalist Tetsuo Suzuki, who served on a government advisory panel on establishing the agency, believes that the key challenge will be ensuring the swift and effective implementation of directives, as well as avoiding disputes between bureaucratic bodies.

The new institution will take over the functions of the Cabinet Office’s disaster management division. Its staff will be increased from about 220 to 350. The agency’s main tasks will include developing disaster preparedness, assessing regional risks, drawing up response plans based on modeling, identifying gaps in existing measures, and involving the private sector in the local disaster prevention system.

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Regional offices and the role of business

By the summer of 2028, the agency plans to open regional offices in areas where strong earthquakes are forecast. These include the Nankai Trough zone, which stretches along the Pacific coast from Shizuoka Prefecture to Miyazaki Prefecture. More than 40 local government organizations have already expressed interest in hosting such an office.

The agency also intends to expand partnerships between the state and businesses to make it easier for companies to assist in disaster response, including with tasks often carried out by the Japan Self-Defense Forces. State Minister for Disaster Management Goshi Hosono, who will head the new body, stressed the need for individual preparedness among the population and urged people to stock up on critical emergency supplies. He also warned against excessive reliance on the Self-Defense Forces during large-scale disasters.

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