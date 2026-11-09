In Japan, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare plans to launch an online system for reporting incidents at care facilities in April. Through it, care service providers will be able to directly report cases including falls involving people in their care or medication errors.

Data will be sent to two levels of government

The new system is intended to help local and central authorities identify such incidents more quickly, analyze their causes and develop measures to prevent similar cases. As The Japan Times reports, care facilities are currently required to notify municipalities, but local authorities are not required to pass this information on to the central government.

As a result, national authorities have not had a complete picture of such incidents across the country, making it difficult to analyze nationwide trends and consider possible improvements.

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Unified forms for municipalities

After the platform is launched, data entered by service providers will automatically be sent to both municipalities and the central government. This will enable local authorities to identify incidents more quickly, while national authorities will be able to collect more complete data from across Japan.

The ministry will also standardize reporting forms, which currently differ depending on the municipality. The new system will provide common fields for indicating the place and time of an incident, the level of care needed by the person in care, injuries sustained, actions taken by the facility and its assessment of the causes of the incident. The unified format is expected to improve the accuracy of reports.

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