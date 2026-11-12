In Japan, Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura again warned of excessive volatility in the currency market as the yen approached the key level of 160 per U.S. dollar.

Statement by the Japanese official

Mimura told reporters that he would not comment on the current exchange-rate level, but believes recent currency fluctuations have been too rapid. He also said it is still too early to forget the events of this summer. His remarks likely referred to Japan's interventions to buy yen in late July and early August. One such operation, according to Channel NewsAsia, was conducted jointly with the United States.

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Exchange rate approached 160 yen per dollar

On the morning of November 12, the dollar rose to 159.94 yen, reaching its highest level in more than two months. The U.S. currency strengthened amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates following high inflation readings in the United States and hawkish statements by representatives of the American regulator.

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