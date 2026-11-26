Japanese energy company TEPCO will delay the restart of Unit 7 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Niigata Prefecture. During the work, the company identified an issue with the strength of the concrete structure housing the reactor, OilPrice reports.

Revision of the launch schedule

TEPCO had planned to restart Unit 7 in August 2029. The company must now review the construction work and restart schedule in order to meet the anti-terrorism requirements of Japan’s nuclear regulator. These require the structure to be strong enough to withstand the deliberate crash of an aircraft.

The issue with the strength of the concrete structure was discovered in September. Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant Superintendent Takeyuki Inagaki said at a briefing that it was still too early to name updated deadlines. According to him, the contractor responsible for building the reactor structure allows for the restart planned for August 2029 to be postponed by more than a year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return to nuclear generation

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant is the world’s largest by installed capacity, at nearly 8 GW. Earlier this year, TEPCO restarted Unit 6 at the plant, returning to nuclear power generation for the first time in nearly 15 years after the 2011 Fukushima accident.

Before the accident, nuclear power accounted for around 30% of electricity generation in Japan. After the disaster, all reactors in the country were shut down for safety inspections. Since 2015, Japan has restarted 15 of its 33 reactors, while another seven are undergoing approval procedures to resume operations.

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