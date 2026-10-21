Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs paid ¥584 million in state subsidies to the nearly disbanded opposition Centrist Reform Alliance. The money was transferred as part of this year’s third installment of political party funding.

As The Japan Times reports, the alliance effectively ceased operations in September. However, House of Representatives member So Watanabe remained the party’s sole member so that it could receive the subsidy and use it to cover expenses related to the February lower house election.

How the funds are allocated

The amount of state funding for Japanese parties is determined, among other factors, by the number of their lawmakers as of January 1 and February 9 — the day after the House of Representatives election. The funds are paid in four installments: in April, July, October and December.

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The Centrist Reform Alliance’s receipt of the subsidy drew criticism because the party has virtually ceased political activity. All of its lawmakers except Watanabe left the party.

Payments to other parties

Some former House of Representatives members of the alliance, who had previously belonged to the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, formed the Democratic Reform Party. The newly created force did not receive state subsidies.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party received ¥3.84 billion in this installment, while its ally, the Japan Innovation Party, received ¥703 million. Among opposition forces, the Constitutional Democratic Party was allocated ¥779 million, the Democratic Party for the People ¥678 million, and Sanseito ¥497 million. The Japanese Communist Party, which opposes the political subsidy system, did not apply for state funds.

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