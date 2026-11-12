Japanese researchers have found an association between tooth loss and a higher incidence of dementia among people aged 65 and older. As ScienceAlert reports, scientists analyzed data from 47,293 participants in the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study, who were followed for approximately nine years, from 2013 to 2022.

During this period, 8,247 participants, or 17.4% of the sample, developed dementia. The researchers used the number of remaining teeth as an indicator of oral health, as tooth loss may result from a long history of tooth decay or severe gum disease.

Dementia incidence increased with tooth loss

Among participants with at least 20 teeth, the dementia incidence was 1.63 cases per 100 person-years. For people with 10–19 teeth, the figure was 2.31; for those with 1–9 teeth, it was 2.97; and among those with no teeth, it was 4.34.

After accounting for sex, age, and equivalent income, the risk of dementia was 14% higher in the group with 10–19 teeth, 12% higher in the group with 1–9 teeth, and 27% higher among people with no teeth, compared with participants who had 20 or more teeth.

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Comparison with other risk factors

The researchers also assessed the population attributable fraction, a statistical measure that models a factor's potential contribution to the number of disease cases assuming a causal relationship. For tooth loss, it was 7.2%. This was the third-largest figure in the study, after depressive symptoms at 10.5% and social isolation at 9.4%.

Among men, the estimate for tooth loss was the largest among all analyzed factors and stood at 12%. Among women, it ranked fourth at 6.1%.

The authors emphasize that the study does not prove that tooth loss causes dementia or that preventing it will necessarily reduce the number of disease cases. The data were also based on participants' self-reports. Among the possible explanations for the association, the scientists cited difficulties chewing food and poorer nutrition, social isolation, and inflammation in the oral cavity.

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