Japanese baseball players Teruaki Sato and Kaima Taira have agreed to join MLB clubs in the United States and Canada: Sato is set to join the Chicago Cubs, while Taira will join the Toronto Blue Jays. The Japan Times reports, citing several US media outlets.

Sato's contract with Chicago

According to ESPN journalist Jeff Passan, 27-year-old Sato agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Cubs. The left-handed hitter spent seven seasons with the Hanshin Tigers: his career batting average is .271, with 163 home runs and 518 RBIs.

In the 2026 season, Sato won the Central League Triple Crown in Japanese professional baseball, finishing with a .306 batting average, 39 home runs and 106 RBIs. He also led the league in OPS at .991, hits with 165 and doubles with 40. In 2025, Sato was the Central League's Most Valuable Player.

Sato won the Gold Glove twice as a third baseman, in 2025 and 2026. However, he is expected to play in the outfield in Chicago, as Alex Bregman occupies the team's third-base position.

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Taira moves to Toronto

Passan also reported that 27-year-old Taira agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus and an option for the player to opt out after the third season.

The right-handed pitcher has played for the Saitama Seibu Lions since 2019 as a starting pitcher and reliever. Over 592 innings in NPB, he recorded 37 wins and 24 losses, 62 saves and a 1.78 ERA.

In the 2026 season, the Lions used Taira as a starting pitcher. He finished with a 12-5 record, a 1.36 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 146 innings, led the Pacific League in ERA and won a Gold Glove. With the Blue Jays, Taira will become the second former NPB player after Kazuma Okamoto.

Deals ahead of a possible lockout

Sato and Taira agreed to their contracts several days before December 1, when the current collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players' union expires. If the sides do not reach a new agreement by that date, all league activity will be suspended. The only one of three NPB players still seeking to move to MLB through the posting system this year is Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters pitcher Hiromi Ito.

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