Japanese researchers have developed an MRI approach that made it possible to visualize paraoxonase enzyme activity in the livers of living mice. As News-Medical reports, the method was tested in models of metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease and its inflammatory form, metabolic-associated steatohepatitis.

A molecular probe for MRI

The development was carried out by a joint group led by Yoichi Takakusagi of Japan’s National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology, with the participation of Daichi Kaneko, Akari Ikeda of Nippon Sanso Corporation, and other specialists. They created a molecular probe based on carbon-13-labeled mevalonolactone.

Paraoxonase, or PON, is produced mainly in the liver and is involved in lipid metabolism and protection against oxidative stress. The enzyme converts mevalonolactone into mevalonic acid. By comparing MRI signals from these two substances, the researchers were able to assess PON activity directly in the liver.

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Declining activity as the disease progresses

To enhance the signal, the team used hyperpolarization. According to the researchers, the SpinAligner hyperpolarizer installed at QST’s Institute for Quantum Life Science provided a signal approximately 230,000 times stronger than under conventional MRI conditions. In mice, a scan lasting about 20 seconds was sufficient to visualize enzyme activity in the liver.

In animals fed a special diet to model steatotic liver disease and steatohepatitis, PON activity in the liver gradually declined as the disease progressed. The authors believe that adapting such probes to other enzymes could eventually help create methods for imaging biochemical activity rather than only anatomical changes. The results were published on November 12, 2026, in the journal Sensors & Diagnostics.

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