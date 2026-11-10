Researchers at the Nara Institute of Science and Technology in Japan have determined how the bacteriophage protein Sgl PP7 suppresses the function of MurJ, a bacterial transporter required to move the lipids that form the cell wall. The findings were published on October 27, 2026, in the journal PLOS Biology, News-Medical reports.

How the protein stops the transporter

The team led by Assistant Professor Hidetaka Koga studied the MurJ–Sgl PP7 complex using cryo-electron microscopy. The researchers also conducted experiments involving targeted protein mutations, bacterial cell lysis, and computer modeling.

They found that Sgl PP7 lies along the lipid-binding groove of MurJ, while its short C-terminal fragment enters a deep internal cavity of the transporter. This interaction stabilizes MurJ in an outward-facing conformation and prevents it from undergoing the structural changes required for lipid transport.

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Different proteins act on one target

The researchers compared the mechanism of Sgl PP7 with two other known phage proteins, Lys M and Sgl CJ3. Although they bind to MurJ differently, all three stabilize a similar configuration of this transporter. According to Hidetaka Koga, the findings point to convergent evolution toward a common target through different inhibitory mechanisms.

The study authors note that understanding such interactions could provide a basis for searching for drugs targeting MurJ, as well as for creating artificial phage proteins with selective antibacterial activity. At the same time, the research remains at the stage of fundamental science.

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