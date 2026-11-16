Researchers at the Institute of Science Tokyo in Japan found that extracellular matrix stiffness affects the early activation of hepatic stellate cells and is associated with the direction of their subsequent development. A soft environment was associated with cell states linked to tissue repair, while a stiff environment was associated with gene expression programs characteristic of fibrosis, News-Medical reports.

How the cells were studied

Hepatic stellate cells play a key role in fibrosis: in response to injury, they produce extracellular matrix components, including collagen. This can increase tissue stiffness. In chronic liver injury, excessive accumulation of this matrix contributes to fibrosis, which can progress to cirrhosis.

The team led by Professor Sei Kakinuma cultured primary mouse hepatic stellate cells on polydimethylsiloxane substrates of varying stiffness: 0.2 kPa for a soft environment and 32 kPa for a stiff environment. Standard cell-culture polystyrene was also used as a reference option. The scientists used single-cell RNA sequencing at different time points, as well as pseudotime analysis and RNA velocity methods. The results were additionally compared with open data on liver injury in mice and humans.

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A gene program linked to cirrhosis

Under soft conditions, the cells had a more rounded shape and demonstrated a transient gene expression program associated with Nrf2 activity. They also showed increased expression of factors associated with regeneration, including Hgf and Rspo3.

In a stiff environment, the cells formed a different transcriptional program associated with early activation and fibrosis. The researchers named the corresponding gene set HSC EarlyHardSignature. It was identified in fibrous septa of human liver tissue; in the studied patient cohort, this gene signature was associated with the severity of cirrhosis and subsequent disease progression.

The authors noted that increased liver stiffness may alter the state of stellate cells and subsequently intensify fibrosis, creating a self-reinforcing cycle. At the same time, the prognostic and functional significance of the identified signature requires further verification. The results were published online on September 1, 2026, in the journal Hepatology International.

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