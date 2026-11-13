In Japan, a research group said it was the first in the world to create hybrid cells by fusing the unicellular alga Cyanidioschyzon merolae with cultured animal cells. The scientists called these cells “planimals.” Specialists from the University of Tokyo, the Institute of Science Tokyo, Kindai University and other institutions took part in the work, The Japan Times reports.

Algal DNA integrated into chromosomes

According to the team, it succeeded in integrating all of the DNA of C. merolae into the chromosomes of animal cells. The experiment used Chinese hamster ovary cells, which are used in the production of medicines and other products.

The alga has no cell wall and has a small genome. The researchers joined it with animal cells using polyethylene glycol, a common cell-fusion method. Despite the process’s low efficiency, they obtained cells with integrated algal DNA.

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The cells do not yet perform photosynthesis

Functionally, the resulting cells remained animal cells: the algal DNA was suppressed by a methylation mechanism, while chloroplasts, which enable photosynthesis, were destroyed during the fusion. At the same time, the hybrid cells divided and reproduced for more than 150 generations, like ordinary cultured animal cells.

Sachihiro Matsunaga, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Frontier Sciences, said the team hopes to introduce chloroplasts and activate algal genes in the future so that the cells produce oxygen through photosynthesis. According to the researchers’ assessment, mass cultivation of cells capable of producing useful animal and plant proteins through photosynthesis could open new approaches to the production of medicines and cultivated meat. The study’s results were published in the journal Nature Communications.

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