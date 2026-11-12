In Japan, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People have jointly submitted a bill to reduce the membership of the lower house of parliament by 31 seats. All cuts would apply to lawmakers elected under the proportional representation system, while the number of single-member districts would remain unchanged.

As The Japan Times reports, the parties aim to pass the document by December 12, when the current parliamentary session ends. Last June, the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party had already submitted a similar bill providing for the reduction of 45 proportional representation seats.

Changes to the proportional representation system

The updated document provides for merging the Chugoku and Shikoku proportional representation blocks, reducing their total number in the country from 11 to 10. Seats are proposed to be allocated using a modified Sainte-Laguë method, which, unlike the current D'Hondt method, is expected to give smaller parties better chances of winning seats.

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At the same time, candidates running both in a single-member district and on a party list who lose in the district would need to receive at least one-sixth of the valid votes. The threshold currently stands at one-tenth. If a party does not have enough candidates to fill the proportional representation seats it has won, those seats would remain vacant rather than being redistributed among other political forces.

Opposition objections

The Komeito party said that reducing only proportional representation seats would increase the weight of single-member districts. The Japanese Communist Party also opposed the initiative, believing that the proposed changes would make it more difficult for small parties to win seats and weaken their representation.

If adopted, the new rules could take effect together with a separate law on revising the boundaries of single-member districts based on the results of the 2025 census — potentially in 2027. The three parties that submitted the bill hold a majority in both houses of parliament.

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