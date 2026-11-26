Japanese financial group Mizuho Financial Group has completed a deal in India to acquire from KKR a controlling stake in investment bank Avendus Capital. The deal, announced last year, was valued at up to 47 billion rupees, or $510 million.

Avendus will retain its brand

A condition for Gaurav Deepak’s support for the deal was the preservation of Avendus’ independence. This allows the company to continue operating under its own brand and retain its identity.

According to The Japan Times, Deepak held about 200 conversations with Mizuho representatives over nearly two years before supporting the acquisition of the controlling stake owned by KKR.

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Cross-border deals

The acquisition is expected to help Mizuho secure larger mandates for cross-border deals. Avendus expects to benefit from the Japanese group’s network, industry expertise and business connections.

Mizuho is Japan’s third-largest bank. The group says it aims to become one of the world’s leading investment banks by 2030.

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