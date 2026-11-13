Japanese magazine egg, which covers gyaru culture, has named the expression 上等界隈 (jōtō kaiwai) its top slang word of the year. The magazine published the results of its annual selection on November 1. According to The Japan Times, egg explains that the expression describes people with a determined and rebellious character or the milieu around them.

The second part of the word, 界隈 (kaiwai), literally means an area or neighborhood, but online it is often used to refer to a community or a particular scene. The word 上等 (jōtō) means “first-class,” but can also carry a brazen, defiant nuance.

The influence of a reality show

The spread of 上等界隈 is linked to the Netflix reality show Badly in Love, whose Japanese title is ラヴ上等. The show’s participants included former egg model Kiiripu and nuts magazine model Ruru. According to egg, Ruru’s social media posts helped popularize the expression.

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Egg magazine was founded in 1995 and became one of the best-known media outlets covering gyaru culture, including fashion, makeup and the views of young women associated with Tokyo’s Shibuya district. Its print edition was suspended in 2014, and in 2018 it resumed operations online and found an audience on social media.

Slang about relationships and endless scrolling

Second place on the list went to the English-derived expression フレネミー (furenemī), or “frenemy” — a person who acts like a friend but is actually ill-disposed. The selection also included ばり気まずい (bari kimazui), meaning “extremely awkward”; the particle bari, characteristic of western Japanese dialects, intensifies the meaning of “awkward.”

Other expressions include ドパガキ (dopagaki), a combination of the words “dopamine” and “child” or “brat.” It refers to a person constantly seeking new stimuli — for example, watching videos at double speed or opening TikTok for a minute and returning an hour later. ドパガキ and フレネミー were also included on the shortlist for the nationwide award for new words and trendy expressions.

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