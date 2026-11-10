Yatskovska fourth in shot put at Youth Games — Interia Sport

Polish athlete Kinga Yatskovska finished fourth in the shot put at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal. Her best result was a throw of 15.68 m. Until the fifth round, the Polish athlete was among the top three, but Egypt’s Alaa Belal overtook her with a throw of 15.92 m.

Medal distribution

Hungary’s Zsofi Marton won the gold medal with a result of 16.47 m. Croatia’s Zara Veltruski took silver with 16.10 m, while bronze went to Belal. In the final round, Yatskovska recorded a throw of 15.28 m, which did not allow her to return to the medal positions.

According to Interia Sport, there was confusion over the order of attempts during the competition: Belal entered the circle before Yatskovska. After the judges intervened, the Polish athlete was granted the right to make her attempt.

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The athlete’s previous performances

This season, Yatskovska twice improved Poland’s indoor record among athletes under 18, bringing it to 17.90 m. In the summer, she became the European U18 vice-champion in Rieti, Italy, and also reached the final of the U20 World Championships in Eugene. Before the start in Dakar, the athlete had problems with her leg and back and returned to training in October.

Another Polish representative in the athletics program, pole vaulter Maksymilian Kania, finished sixth with a result of 4.50 m. Overall, the Polish team of six athletes won two medals in Dakar: Lena Kachkovska in pole vault and Szymon Dolenga in the 100 m race.

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