In the United States, IBM said it is ending sponsorship of U.S. visas and green cards for most positions in its IBM Consulting division, which employs more than 150,000 people. Channel NewsAsia reports this, citing Reuters.

Reasons for IBM’s decision

An IBM spokesperson told Reuters that the company had used U.S. visa programs for highly skilled workers to offset a shortage of specialists. At the same time, participation in such programs had been declining for several years.

According to the company representative, IBM decided to end sponsorship for most such positions due to changes in the availability of required skills and client needs.

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Context of U.S. visa policy

IBM’s decision comes amid increased scrutiny by Donald Trump’s administration of the employment of foreigners in the technology sector. According to Reuters, last month the administration suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several major outsourcing companies, including Cognizant, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, from the Permanent Labor Certification process. It is one of the stages for obtaining a green card for foreign workers.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing a company document, that employees affected by this decision will be able to continue working for IBM outside the United States or leave the company by the end of the year. Last year, the White House also announced a one-time fee of $100,000 for new H-1B visa petitions.

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