ICE reports record 483,200 deportations in the US — The Rio Times

In the United States, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it deported 483,200 people in fiscal year 2026 — the highest number in the agency’s history. The service also reported more than 491,000 immigration arrests. The Rio Times reported this, citing an ICE release dated November 12.

Fiscal year figures

This concerns the US fiscal year, which ran from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026. According to ICE, the number of deportations exceeded the previous fiscal year’s figure, when the agency reported 442,640 such cases.

ICE called both figures — deportations and immigration arrests — records for its entire history. The announced number of deportations, 483,200, amounts to about 48% of the administration’s stated goal of one million removals per year. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin linked the results to the leadership of President Donald Trump.

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Administrative arrests

Nearly 475,000 of the more than 491,000 arrests were administrative. Such arrests concern suspected civil violations of immigration law rather than criminal charges. ICE also reported a record 50,925 arrests in August and more than 48,000 in September.

According to an analysis by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) project at Syracuse University, formal removals accounted for 63% of ICE-recorded deportations in July and August 2026. The remainder consisted of voluntary departures and returns.

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