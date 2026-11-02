In South Africa, on the first day of special voting in the local elections, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) estimated the number of ballots cast at 780,000. Special voting is intended for registered voters who cannot come to a polling station on the main election day because of disability, illness or work duties, Daily Maverick reports.

Delays in Cape Town

In Cape Town, delays affected 217 polling stations. The IEC explained that the distribution of printed ballots continued until the early hours of Monday and was not completed by the planned opening of polling stations at 8:00.

All 217 polling stations subsequently opened and continued operating. Their operating hours on Monday were extended until 18:00 instead of the usual 17:00 so that more voters could cast their ballots. The commission apologized to people affected by the delays and said that the problems had no political motives, but resulted from the intensive process of printing and distributing ballots.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said disruptions were possible because of the scale of the electoral process, which involves 127,000 workers and 23,000 polling stations. According to him, the organization of voting should improve the following day and on the main election day.

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Incidents and ballot secrecy

The commission also reported two incidents involving polling-station workers. In KwaZulu-Natal, a deputy presiding officer was struck by a car on the way to a polling station in the uKhahlamba district; at the time of the briefing, he remained in hospital. In the North West province, a presiding officer fainted while working and died.

SABC political analyst Kanyi Magubane complained about the placement of voting booths at Rivonia Village Hall. According to her, staff and other people in the room could see how voters were marking their ballots. The IEC said the booths were to be set up according to the ATM principle: staff can observe the process but must not see a person's choice. The commission also said it could provide additional instructions to ensure that staff do not look over voters' shoulders.

Special voting will continue on November 3 from 8:00 to 17:00. The main day of local elections is scheduled for November 4.

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