In the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and Bangladesh, more than half of the proposed liquefied natural gas power generation projects have been cancelled or stalled since 2021. The estimated value of cancelled projects or those showing no discernible progress stands at $67.8 billion, OilPrice reports, citing the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

49 power plants and 22 terminals

IEEFA's five-year analysis covered proposed gas-fired power plants worth $109.2 billion and planned LNG import terminals worth another $21 billion. Between 2021 and 2026, 49 planned LNG power plants and 22 regasification terminals were either cancelled or did not demonstrate discernible progress.

According to IEEFA estimates, the value of these projects is nearly 4.5 times higher than the value of facilities completed during the same period. IEEFA Asia LNG and gas research lead Sam Reynolds said that changes in fuel, equipment and currency markets have increased the risks of implementing LNG projects in developing Asian countries and reduced the revenue predictability needed to attract financing.

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Costs and currency risks

Among the factors that have complicated the development of LNG projects since 2021, IEEFA cites sharp fluctuations in LNG prices, the depreciation of Asian currencies against the US dollar, long delivery times for gas turbines amid equipment shortages, and rising capital expenditures.

IEEFA Asia LNG and gas specialist Christopher Doleman noted that the combined impact of these risks could raise the levelized cost of electricity from gas-fired power plants by up to 130% compared with baseline assumptions from 2021. At the same time, Wood Mackenzie analysts said in September that the development of artificial intelligence and the construction of data centers in Asia could significantly increase projected LNG demand in Southeast Asia.

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