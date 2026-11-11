In Cairo, Egypt, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) reported preliminary talks with Saudi Arabia on cooperation in agricultural investment and rural development. This includes, in particular, connecting small producers in Africa with markets, financing, and larger investment projects, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

IFAD Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Central Asia, Noufou Tellaig, said that the discussions currently concern proposals and possible financing mechanisms. According to him, the fund has already signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), but no joint projects have yet been implemented.

Small farmers’ access to markets

IFAD believes that a potential partnership should involve more than financing. Possible areas include the exchange of expertise, development of agricultural value chains, and contract farming, which could directly connect farmers with buyers.

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Tellaig emphasized that the greatest difficulties for small producers arise at the initial stage of the food system: they lack access to water, seeds, energy, technology, credit, and market information. According to him, investments should benefit farmers rather than be concentrated only in processing and trade.

IFAD projects in Egypt

As an example of the fund’s work in the region, Tellaig cited Egypt’s CROWN project in the Beni Suef and Minya governorates. It is expected to cover about 90,000 rural households and improve water resource management on 30,000 feddans of agricultural land. IFAD’s contribution to the project amounts to $63 million, while total investment is about €153 million.

The program provides for the rehabilitation of irrigation canals, improved water accounting and distribution, as well as the use of solar energy and drip irrigation. IFAD’s active portfolio in the region, according to Tellaig, amounts to approximately $2 billion and consists in roughly equal parts of the fund’s resources and co-financing.

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