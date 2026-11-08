The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has warned the Australian government against weakening copyright rules at the request of artificial intelligence companies. IFPI CEO Victoria Oakley said such a move could harm creative industries and the country’s reputation, The Guardian reports.

Music industry concerns

IFPI represents recording industry organizations in various countries. According to Oakley, industry representatives are concerned that Australia may agree to demands that other states have already rejected. She stressed that only one jurisdiction with weaker protections is needed for companies to train models on music from around the world.

The Australian government is considering possible changes to copyright legislation as part of a broader AI policy, which also covers data centers, online safety, the labor market, energy and the economy. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had previously promised to provide authors with maximum protection and said that using their works without payment would be theft.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Licensing debate

Some AI companies oppose entering into licensing agreements under the current rules, calling the process too complicated. Anthropic proposed an opt-out model under which it could collect content if the rights holder had not expressed objections in advance. At the same time, major AI companies say they need legal certainty regarding copyright in order to invest in Australia and train models in the country.

Oakley noted that music labels have already concluded dozens of licensing agreements with smaller AI companies in various countries. She also rejected claims that licensing is impossible, citing the experience of music platforms Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple and Tidal.

Read us on