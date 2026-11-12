The IG Metall trade union in Germany has authorized 24-hour warning strikes in the metalworking and electrical industries. The actions may affect hundreds of companies and are intended to increase pressure in wage negotiations, which reached a deadlock after three rounds, Tagesschau reports.

Strikes may take place at hundreds of companies

All regional branches of IG Metall submitted applications on Wednesday to hold 24-hour strikes. Such actions are the final stage before a vote by union members and a possible open-ended labor dispute.

The union leadership is to determine a three-digit number of companies where the actions will take place. Before a strike, workers at each individual company must support it by a simple majority vote. The dates of the actions and the list of companies they will affect have not yet been announced.

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Disagreements over pay

IG Metall is demanding a 5% pay increase over one year for around 3.7 million workers, as well as guarantees to preserve jobs and companies. Employers offered a revocable one-off payment and a 1.3% increase over a substantially longer agreement term.

Employer representatives in the regions called the announced strikes disproportionate and said they could cause significant economic losses to an industry experiencing a crisis. According to the union, about 464,000 workers took part in the first wave of short-term warning strikes. A fourth round of negotiations has not yet been scheduled.

IG Metall already used 24-hour warning strikes in 2018. At that time, around 500,000 people at 250 companies took part in them.

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