The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 39:38 in an NFL Thanksgiving Day game. Jake Elliott converted a 59-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia team erased a 21-point deficit. As reported by Sky Sports, this was the biggest comeback in the history of NFL Thanksgiving Day games.

Decisive finish to the game

In the third quarter, the Cowboys held a 21-point lead, while in the fourth they were ahead by 14. Late in the game, Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal that could have extended the team’s lead to 11 points.

With two minutes remaining, the Eagles cut the deficit to 36:38. Prescott was then stopped on fourth-and-one for a nine-yard loss with 55 seconds left. During the following possession, Dallas defender Markquese Bell was penalized for pass interference, giving Philadelphia a first down and helping the team get into position for Elliott’s decisive kick.

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Quarterback statistics

Eagles quarterback Joe Milton completed 21 of 31 passes for 331 yards, recorded three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran the ball into the end zone himself from 15 yards out. Receiver DeVonta Smith made 11 receptions for 200 yards and scored two touchdowns, including on Milton’s 50- and 45-yard passes.

Prescott finished the game with 19 completions on 28 attempts for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Javonte Williams helped the Cowboys take a 28:10 lead by halftime, running the ball into the end zone three times. After this victory, the Eagles’ record stands at 4-7, while the Cowboys dropped to 5-7.

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