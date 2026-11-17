IKEA has cancelled some plans to open new stores in the United Kingdom, citing the cost of business taxes and the difficulty of operating in the market. The Guardian reports, citing David McCabe, head of the company’s UK division.

Plans for smaller stores

The plans concern smaller retail outlets, whose exact intended locations the company has not disclosed. IKEA is developing a store format ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 square metres, including on high streets and in retail parks, instead of traditional large stores outside cities.

According to McCabe, investment in the cancelled UK projects could be redirected to other European countries. He also said that IKEA’s UK division pays the highest business taxes among the group’s European operations and ranks third globally on this measure, after the United States and China.

Sales changed little

In the financial year ending in late August, IKEA sales in the United Kingdom rose by 0.5% to £2.26 billion. In the first four months of the year, sales increased by 4.7%, but declined in the second half of the year due to weak consumer confidence and prolonged pressure on household budgets.

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McCabe noted that shoppers are increasingly abandoning major interior renovations. Instead of fully replacing bedroom furniture, they buy one or two smaller items and textiles. According to him, the company does not expect a rapid recovery in consumer confidence.

IKEA said it spent £54 million on cutting prices by an average of 20% on 425 products, including the Billy bookcase, Hemnes daybed and Poäng armchair. The company also applies seasonal discounts before Christmas, including on extendable dining tables, folding chairs and soft toys.

IKEA opened a store on Oxford Street in London and, last year, retail outlets in Brighton, Norwich and York. The company later opened a small store in Chester, as well as furniture planning and ordering centres in Dundee and Aberdeen.

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