Elon Musk has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco to overturn a jury verdict in a case in which he was found liable for misleading Twitter shareholders. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the case is connected to Musk's statements during his $44 billion acquisition of the social network in 2022.

Musk's arguments

In a court filing made on Monday evening, Musk said shareholders had not proven a connection between his May 13, 2022, post and the decline in Twitter's share price. He wrote at the time that the deal was temporarily on hold pending Twitter's demonstration that its platform was not overrun with fake and spam accounts.

That day, Twitter shares fell 9.7% to $40.72. Musk argues that shareholders did not prove that the decline was caused by materially false information in his post. He also said investors are trying to hold him liable for securities fraud solely because of the drop in the share price.

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Shareholders' position and the court's decision

Musk also objected to the case being heard as a class action lawsuit. In his view, many investors who sold Twitter shares may not have relied on his post.

Shareholders accused the businessman of using concerns about bots and spam to walk away from the deal or secure a lower price. According to their version, Twitter shares remained at a lower level until October 2022, when Musk agreed to complete the acquisition at the original price of $54.20 per share.

In July, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco upheld the verdict, noting that there was substantial evidence that Musk's May 13 post was false. One of the plaintiffs' lawyers previously said that if the verdict is ultimately upheld, Musk could pay $2.6 billion plus interest. After the acquisition, Musk renamed Twitter X and later incorporated the platform into his rocket-and-satellite company SpaceX.

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