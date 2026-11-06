Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is set to have her first bout in the professional ring in Paris on December 15. Her opponent is expected to be 21-year-old Dutch boxer Clarida Sarabia, who has won all four of her previous professional bouts, Interia Sport reports.

Return after the Olympics

Khelif has not fought since the Paris Olympics. On August 9, 2024, she won the gold medal there: in the welterweight final, the Algerian defeated China’s Yang Liu by a unanimous 5:0 judges’ decision.

Her first professional bout had previously been planned for April 2026 against German boxer Julia Igel. However, Khelif withdrew from the fight due to a shoulder injury.

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Appeal to sports arbitration

Disputes over Khelif’s right to compete in women’s events are ongoing. In 2023, she was barred from the World Championships for failing to meet eligibility criteria related to sex.

Later, the athlete was preparing for another amateur competition but did not consent to genetic testing, which has recently been required under World Boxing rules. She filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport and is awaiting its consideration.

Khelif’s coach, Kamel Abdesselam, said that a title fight for his athlete could be arranged after three to five bouts. The boxer herself said at a press conference that she missed competing in the ring and intends to give her all after moving into professional boxing.

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