The oral drug imdathifan demonstrated an objective response in 22% of patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma — the most common subtype of kidney cancer — in a phase 1/2 study. The median duration of response to treatment was 28.6 months.

News-Medical reports the results of the open-label, multicenter study. The trial evaluated imdathifan, also known as NKT2152, as a monotherapy for patients who had previously received standard treatment.

The study enrolled 120 patients

In total, 120 patients were enrolled in the trial and received the drug at gradually increasing doses. According to the researchers, the treatment was well tolerated, while adverse effects were manageable and consistent with data from previous studies of HIF-2α inhibitors.

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Imdathifan is a next-generation oral HIF-2α inhibitor. HIF-2α accumulates in most tumors in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Belzutifan, another HIF-2α inhibitor, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of kidney cancer.

Researchers evaluated the KIM-1 biomarker

The scientists also investigated the level of KIM-1 in the blood as a promising predictive biomarker for clear cell renal cell carcinoma. In patients who responded to therapy, KIM-1 levels decreased along with tumor shrinkage after treatment. According to the authors, this indicates the drug's activity against the target mechanism.

The study was led by Toni K. Choueiri of the Dana—Farber Cancer Institute. The results were published on November 27, 2026, in the journal Nature Cancer. Funding was provided by NiKang Therapeutics.

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