In Poland, the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) has issued first-degree warnings for dense fog covering all or parts of 12 voivodeships. As Interia reports, visibility in many places may drop below 200 metres in the evening, overnight and on Saturday morning.

Where the warnings will be in effect

The warnings cover Greater Poland Voivodeship, Człuchów County in Pomeranian Voivodeship, most of West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Lubusz, Lower Silesian, Opole, Silesian, Łódź, Świętokrzyskie, Lesser Poland and Subcarpathian voivodeships, as well as south-western areas of Masovian Voivodeship.

The meteorological service warns that fog may freeze in some places, causing slippery road surfaces and pavements. The warnings are set to take effect at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and remain in force until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cold nights and light winds

IMGW spokeswoman and meteorologist Agnieszka Prasek said that Poland will remain under the influence of a large anticyclone. This situation limits the development of active precipitation zones, but in November it does not always mean sunny weather: with light winds, high humidity and long nights, fog and low stratus clouds form easily.

On Saturday, daytime temperatures will mostly range from 4 to 9 degrees Celsius. Precipitation is generally not expected, although light drizzle is possible in some places under low cloud cover. Overnight, frost down to minus 2–3 degrees Celsius is forecast, and in some places down to minus 4 degrees; fog may also form rime in places.

Fog may persist on Sunday morning, while daytime temperatures in most regions will again range from 4 to 9 degrees Celsius. Light rain or drizzle is possible only in isolated areas, and winds will remain light throughout the weekend.

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