Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) has issued a first-degree warning due to dense fog in 14 voivodeships across the country. The warning will be in effect from 18:00 on Saturday until 11:00 on Sunday, Interia reports.

Where the warnings will be in effect

The warning fully covers the Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Greater Poland, Lubusz, Lower Silesian, Opole, Łódź, Świętokrzyskie and Lublin voivodeships. It also applies to large parts of the Pomeranian, West Pomeranian, Masovian, Silesian, Lesser Poland and Subcarpathian voivodeships.

According to the IMGW forecast, visibility in the areas covered by the warning may drop below 200 metres. Periods of considerable cloud cover are expected in some places.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Slippery roads

Fog may settle on surfaces and cause frost to form. As a result, road surfaces may become very slippery, so drivers should exercise particular caution.

On the night into Sunday, the minimum temperature in southeastern and eastern Poland will reach minus 6 degrees Celsius. Around minus 4 degrees is expected in central areas, while temperatures in the west will be around 0 degrees. During the day, temperatures will not exceed 9 degrees in any region.

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