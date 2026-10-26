In Israel, ahead of the October 27 elections, the country’s international image and the deterioration of its position on the international stage have not become decisive issues for voters. As the Jerusalem Post reports, the election campaign is dominated by security issues, matters related to the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, and the confrontation surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Security is more important than international reputation

Ofir Dayan, a senior research fellow at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies, said that Israelis are aware of negative attitudes toward the country abroad and are concerned by them. At the same time, she said, this is not a priority that will determine the choice of a party or candidate. She noted that security is the main issue in these elections.

Former Israel Defense Forces spokesperson for the international press Peter Lerner called the country’s international position a secondary issue compared with the dilemma over Netanyahu’s continued stay in power and the traditional confrontation between left-wing and right-wing forces.

Yaakov Katz, a senior fellow at the Jewish People Policy Institute, believes that many Israelis view the rise in antisemitism around the world as a phenomenon that will continue regardless of their state’s actions. In his view, part of society underestimates the possible long-term consequences of declining support for Israel, particularly in the United States.

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Declining support and party positions

According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted from February to May 2026 in 36 countries, the median share of unfavorable views of Israel was 67%. At the diplomatic level, an increasing number of world leaders are calling Israel’s military actions in Gaza disproportionate. The actions of Israeli settlers in the West Bank and government policy there have also prompted some countries to limit cooperation or impose sanctions.

Only a few of the parties that may enter the Knesset raise the issue of Israel’s negative international image or propose ways to improve public diplomacy. The B’Yachad party, led by former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, is discussing a plan to restore ties with the Jewish diaspora. The new right-wing Amcha Yisrael party has included public diplomacy activists Yoseph Haddad and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on its list.

Former Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy believes that a change of government will not ensure a sharp improvement in attitudes toward Israel around the world. At the same time, in his view, a more moderate government could receive some goodwill from those who declare support for Israel.

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