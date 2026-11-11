Scientists from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University analyzed data from 214 countries over 39 years and found a link between the volume of wild animal imports and a higher likelihood of the emergence of zoonotic infectious diseases. The findings of the study, published in the journal One Health, are reported by News-Medical.

Imports and disease emergence

The researchers assessed wild animal imports and exports separately. According to their conclusions, a larger volume of imports was associated with higher odds of recording a new zoonotic infectious disease — one transmitted from animals to humans. The odds ratio was 1.23: a one-unit increase in the import indicator was associated with an approximately 23% increase in the odds of such a disease emerging.

At the same time, the authors found no statistically significant link between wild animal exports and the emergence of zoonotic infections. The scientists suggest that imported animals may carry new pathogens with which the local population has not previously come into contact.

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Data checks and extreme outbreaks

To verify whether the link could be explained only by a more active disease detection system or the overall level of trade, the team also compared data on non-zoonotic emerging infectious diseases. The strongest association was recorded specifically for zoonotic infections, the study’s authors noted.

A separate analysis of extreme cases showed that years with very high volumes of wild animal imports more often coincided with a very large number of zoonotic outbreaks. According to the researchers’ estimate, extreme zoonotic events occurred 40% more often at the same time as high volumes of such imports. For exports, this link was significantly weaker.

Among other factors associated with the risk of emerging infections, the study named mammal species diversity, population density, and population growth. The authors recommended strengthening quarantine, pathogen screening, and epidemiological surveillance of imported live wild animals.

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