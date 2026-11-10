China imported 41.94 million tonnes of crude oil in October, or about 9.88 million barrels per day. This was the highest figure since March and 9.4% higher than in September, OilPrice reports, citing Reuters.

Growth in seaborne supplies

According to analytics company Kpler, China’s seaborne crude oil imports increased by 12% month on month in October. At the same time, the total volume of purchases was 13.3% lower than in October 2025.

In the first ten months of 2026, China imported 15.1% less oil than in the same period of the previous year. In June, import volumes fell to a ten-year low, according to the publication.

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Supplies from Saudi Arabia

Oil imports from Saudi Arabia amounted to 1.62 million barrels per day in October. This level matched Saudi monthly supplies last year but was noticeably higher than the figures recorded in previous months of 2026.

OilPrice notes that after March, China mainly used its accumulated crude oil reserves, estimated at 1.3 billion barrels, reducing purchases on the foreign market. Imports have begun to gradually recover since summer, but oil prices, according to the publication, mostly reacted to geopolitical reports and events in the Middle East.

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