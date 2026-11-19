Global stock markets traded without a unified trend on November 19, while the US dollar index rose to 104 points, its highest level since April 2025. Investors assessed the prospect of further interest rate increases in the United States and uncertainty over returns on major investments in artificial intelligence, Anadolu Agency reports.

Expectations of tighter Fed policy

Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed that some officials could consider raising the rate by more than 25 basis points next month if inflation exceeds forecasts. Against this backdrop, the yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds fell by three basis points to 5.07% on Wednesday and stood at 5.06% at the start of trading on Thursday.

Gold fell 3.2% on Wednesday to $3,714 per ounce, its lowest level in about 14 months. A stronger dollar and expectations of more aggressive Fed tightening put pressure on precious metal prices.

US gasoline inventories rose by 5.2 million barrels to 215.9 million barrels, exceeding expectations. WTI lost 3% on Wednesday and traded at $81.80 per barrel, while Brent closed below $90 per barrel for the first time since August 31. Analysts noted that lower energy prices could ease inflationary pressure worldwide.

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Technology stocks and European exchanges

Nvidia shares fell 2.9% on Wednesday despite the company’s strong earnings report. Meanwhile, Claude developer Anthropic set the price of its initial public offering at $83 per share and sold 980 million shares, raising about $81.3 billion. The company was due to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT.

The S&P 500 fell 0.23%, the Dow Jones declined 1.11%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.42%. In Europe, indexes fell after reports of annual inflation in the eurozone at 4% in October. Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 1.3%, Germany’s DAX fell 1.19%, and France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.85%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.4%, China’s Shanghai Composite declined 0.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.9%.

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