In New York on November 24, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.52% to 103.76, giving back most of the previous day’s gains. This happened after the sharp rise in shares of artificial intelligence companies linked to Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia’s chief executive weakened. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Expectations regarding Fed rates

The U.S. currency was supported by expectations of further interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve: economic growth remains strong, while inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target.

At the same time, Elias Haddad, head of global market strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, noted that the U.S. growth advantage over the eurozone, the United Kingdom and Japan narrowed further in November. According to him, this could put pressure on the dollar.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, futures market participants estimated the probability of a Fed rate hike in December at 98%, while the chances of another increase in January stood at 66%.

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Movements of other currencies

The euro rose 0.72% to $1.0978. The single European currency was also supported by data showing a seventh consecutive increase in business sentiment in Germany in November.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.11% to 159.15 yen per dollar, while the British pound strengthened 0.59% to $1.3106. The Australian dollar gained 0.35% to $0.6649, but remained near an 11-month low.

Over the past month, the Australian currency has lost more than 5% against the U.S. dollar amid expectations of rate cuts. JPMorgan analysts said there had been a significant buildup of short positions in the Australian dollar. According to LSEG calculations based on data from the U.S. market regulator, speculators held a record bearish position in the currency worth about $12.25 billion.

Bitcoin fell 1.69% to $60,255.

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